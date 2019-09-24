Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry as Trump vows to release call transcript

(WIS) - A few hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he will release a fully unredacted transcript of his phone call with Ukraine’s president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.
In his tweets, Trump said his call with President Zelensky was “totally appropriate.”
Trump is currently at the United Nations, where reporters asked the president about the call and the increased push for impeachment.
The Associated Press reported that Trump asked former South Carolina Congressman and current White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, to withhold millions in military aid to Ukraine a week before he called the nation’s president.
The concern is whether or not the president threatened to keep the money unless Ukraine investigated allegations against Joe Biden’s son.
The president and his lawyer say Biden’s son Hunter was under investigation by a Ukrainian prosecutor because of issues involving a company board on which Hunter once served.
The transcript of the call in question will be released Wednesday, according to the president’s tweets.
After Pelosi announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry, Trump again spoke out on Twitter, calling the inquiry “Witch Hunt garbage.”
