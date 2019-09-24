Man dies in hospital days after Lexington Co. deputies used Taser on him

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man taken to the hospital after deputies used a Taser on him during a welfare check died less than a week after the incident.
Stephen Walter Gagliani, 34, died Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center, the Lexington County coroner said.
On the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 18, neighbors reported Gagliani to police because of his erratic behavior near a bus stop on Crestridge Drive.
When deputies arrived do a welfare check, they said Gagliani became combative. When the deputies’ attempts to restrain him failed, they used a Taser and pepper spray, LCSD said.
That’s when Gagliani collapsed and EMS was called.
The coroner has not released his cause of death, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
“We extend our condolences to Mr. Gagliani’s family members and friends as they deal with his passing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Work is underway to determine exactly what caused Mr. Gagliani’s death. In addition to our own internal review, I’ve asked the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct a thorough investigation.”
Two deputies who responded to the welfare check in question were hurt and received medical care that day. Koon said they are both on paid administrative leave.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.