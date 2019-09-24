‘It’s going to be hard’: Neighbors react to tragic weekend boating death

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division continues to look into a deadly boating crash from over the weekend, which left one man dead and two others injured.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday between the Rusty Anchor restaurant and Susie Ebert Island, according to SCDNR.
According to online records, bond was denied for 53-year-old Tracy Gordon, who is charged with three counts of felony BUI. SCDNR officials said he could face more charges as the investigation continues.
Gordon was driving a speed boat when hit a pontoon boat with three people in it -- a husband and wife and their daughter -- officials with SCDNR confirmed.
Stanley Virgil Kiser, 68, of Chapin, died at the scene, the Richland County coroner confirmed. Officials said Kiser was the driver of the pontoon boat that was struck by Gordon’s boat. Kiser died of multiple massive blunt force traumas to the head and torso, the coroner said.
Kiser’s wife lost a leg and their daughter was also hurt.
Robert Howard, a neighbor who said he’s lived near the Kisers for 15 years, said it’s hard to recall living on the street without having Stan in his life. He described Stan as a lover of the water, a hard worker with goals and ambition and, most of all, a family man.
“It’s just knowing that you see somebody, almost every day of the week now not being able to see that person. You can’t replace it. It’s going to be hard,” Howard said.
“Neighbors are something that like you cherish. You enjoy their company. You enjoy everything about them,” Howard said. “Once I found out, it was kind of just like a rollercoaster, a speed bump. It literally hit me because I just talked to him Friday.”
The news shocked Howard because he said roughly a few hours prior to the crash, he watched a Snapchat video posted of the family earlier that night on the lake.
“It just looked like they were having a good time, upbeat, listening to music, dancing, looking at the sunset. Just a picture-perfect moment,” Howard said.
Howard said he wants Stan to be remembered as a good person.
“If he was in a room and you heard his laugh, I mean, it would pretty much take over the whole room. It was just so giddy and upbeat. You would know him. You could recognize him anywhere,” Howard said.
SCDNR said both boats had proper lighting.
The details as to how the crash happened, along with the speed both boats were traveling, is still under investigation, according to SCDNR.
