Irmo Okra Strut Commission says financial woes now behind them ahead of 46th annual festival, Friday

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday, those on the Irmo Okra Strut Commission will get together for one of their last meetings before this year’s big event. Now in its 46th year, the Irmo Okra Strut kicks off Friday at Irmo Community Park.
Larry Slaughter with the Irmo Okra Strut Commission admits that they’ve had their challenges in the past, but says things are looking much better now. Slaughter says they’ve had a successful last four runs, with higher attendance every year. He also says they now have a financially sound operation. This, of course, comes more than four years after the commission was under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for what was described as “sloppy bookkeeping.”
Slaughter tells WIS-TV, that’s no longer an issue, and that the commission now has a solid handle on its finances.
In 2015, RCSD accused the commission of miscalculating the number of food and game tickets sold to customers, and likely paid vendors $20,000 more than they should have. City leaders say the 2014 Okra Strut lost around $34,000. The investigation ended with the commission being instructed to establish more accurate accounting procedures, something Slaughter says they’ve done, and he says it’s working.
They’re hoping to continue that trend with the 46th annual Okra Strut, happening Friday and Saturday.
“This year, top-flight entertainment. We always get together on Friday night and have the biggest street dance in the state. Headlining this year is Terence Young and the Finesse Band. Bringing in a viral artist, called the Dirty Car Artist – will be here all day Friday and all day Saturday making Mona Lisa paintings out of dirty car windshields, and everything we do here is free: free admission, free parking, free shuttle buses into the event,” Slaughter said.
Admission tickets have always been free for the Okra Strut, but the commission has made changes with how they manage tickets for vendors, as those tickets were at the center of that RCSD investigation.
Slaughter said, “The tickets where there was a discrepancy had to do with vendor tickets, foods and these sort of things, which had been done previously by the Okra Strut Commission itself and that was given up five, six years ago. So, now there are no ticket sales that we handle. You just buy directly from the vendors. So, that’s wound up putting us – very transparent, easy to audit and easy to see our trail of income and expenses.”
The Okra Strut Commission will meet at Irmo Community Park at 6:00, Tuesday tonight, to the discuss the finishing touches for this year’s festival, and volunteer training.
