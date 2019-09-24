Irmo Okra Strut Commission says financial woes now behind them ahead of 46th annual festival, Friday

Slaughter said, “The tickets where there was a discrepancy had to do with vendor tickets, foods and these sort of things, which had been done previously by the Okra Strut Commission itself and that was given up five, six years ago. So, now there are no ticket sales that we handle. You just buy directly from the vendors. So, that’s wound up putting us – very transparent, easy to audit and easy to see our trail of income and expenses.”