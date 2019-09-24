Gamecock DB Jamyest Williams set to hit NCAA Transfer Portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur) - South Carolina football defensive back Jamyest Williams is planning to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, will redshirt this season and save a year of eligibility as he leaves the university.
Multiples sources have informed TheBigSpur.com that Williams will enter the portal this week and sit out the remainder of the season. As of this writing, his name has not yet appeared in the portal.
Williams started the first three games of the season this year for the Gamecocks at the safety position but did not start in last Saturday’s loss to the Missouri Tigers. He did play as a backup and on special teams.
This year, Williams is fifth on the team with 16 total tackles - five solo stops and 11 assisted tackles. He has not accumulated any other defensive statistics.
Williams was a Freshman All-SEC selection and played in 11 contests, primarily at nickel, totaling 38 tackles, including 32 solo stops. He also chipped in a pair of interceptions, including a critical one against Missouri that set up South Carolina’s go-ahead touchdown drive.
A shoulder injury ended Williams’ freshman season early and then again last season as a sophomore. He played in eight games with four starts with 32 tackles and an interception, but missed the stretch run of the season after injury his shoulder against Ole Miss in the win in Oxford, Miss.
The Gamecocks (1-3, 0-2) are already thin in the secondary and Williams’ departure make the numbers even more of a challenge going forward. South Carolina started senior J.T. Ibe and sophomore R.J. Roderick at the safety positions in the loss to the Tigers on Saturday.
Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp will meet with the media at his regularly scheduled time on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. South Carolina will face Kentucky on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
