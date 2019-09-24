First Alert Forecast: We Could See Record High Temps This Week

The Heat is Here…Now We’ll Add The Humidity
The hot temperatures will continue this week as strong area of High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast for the entire Southeast.
A weak cold front is just about through the Midlands this morning. No relief from the heat with this front along with little rain. Temperatures will continue to climb into the middle 90s and by Thursday and Friday we could see near record Highs. Plus, the humidity will be higher so a Heat Index of 98-101 degrees is possible. Another weak cold front will be here by Friday, this COULD give us a few isolated showers. Again, they would be isolated at best….but, better than nothing.
The heat looks to roll right into the weekend and early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer like conditions for the week ahead
- Highs in the Lower to Middle 90s
- Lows Near 70
- Continued dry with little to no chance of rain Today through Thursday
- Only a slight chance of showers by Friday
- Near record High temperatures Thursday and Friday with middle to upper 90s
- Tropical Storm Jerry will remain out to sea with no impacts on the U.S.
- Tropical Storm Karen will remain well to our south this week
- Tropical Storm Lorenzo will remain out to sea
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows upper 60s
Wednesday - Friday: Mostly sunny and Hot, becoming more humid. Highs middle 90s to upper 90s Thursday. 20% chance of isolated showers Friday.
