First Alert Forecast: We Could See Record High Temps This Week

A weak cold front is just about through the Midlands this morning. No relief from the heat with this front along with little rain. Temperatures will continue to climb into the middle 90s and by Thursday and Friday we could see near record Highs. Plus, the humidity will be higher so a Heat Index of 98-101 degrees is possible. Another weak cold front will be here by Friday, this COULD give us a few isolated showers. Again, they would be isolated at best….but, better than nothing.