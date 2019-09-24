First Alert Forecast: Near-record highs by the end of the week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even hotter weather as we continue moving through the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds.
· Near-record high temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Most of the week will be dry. However, a few showers are possible Friday as a cold front pushes toward the area. Rain chances are around 20 and 30%.
· Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 90s.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
On Wednesday, we’ll see another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies.
Near-record high temperatures are expected by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s both afternoons. On Thursday, the current record is 97 degrees set back in 1984. For Friday, the current record is 96 degrees set back in 1900. We’ll watch the thermometer for you. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday.
We’ll also keep an eye on the radar on Friday. A few showers and storms could develop by afternoon and evening. Right now, rain chances are between 20 and 30%. A shower is possible early Saturday (20%). Dry conditions are in Sunday’s forecast. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the weekend.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Jerry is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days. It poses no threat to the U.S. We’re also watching Karen. The system has been affecting Puerto Rico with rain and wind as it continues moving north. We’ll need to watch this system closely. We’re also watching Lorenzo, which is located west of the west coast of Africa. It will stay over the Atlantic Ocean.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Warm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Near-Record Highs. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Near-Record Highs. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower Early (20%). Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
