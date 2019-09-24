Crops impacted after parts of SC face severe drought

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina needs some rain.
Part of the Midlands and some south-western counties are currently in a severe drought after low rainfall in the area. Agricultural Expert Jonathan Croft from the Clemson Extension Center in Orangeburg County says this dry spell is taking a toll on farms in our area.
“With the conditions that we’ve been under for so long now, a lot of those crops have already sustained quite a bit of yield loss,” Croft said. “With the current crop condition and the weather conditions, it kind of looks like soybean yields are going to be off just because of the dry weather, as well as the heat that’s going along with it.”
Croft says some areas in Orangeburg County have already seen the impacts in the harvest of peanuts, corn, and cotton.
So what does that mean for your wallet? Well, that depends on what you’re buying.
“A lot of it will hinge on what happens in other parts of the country,” Croft said. “We may see some bases go up for soybeans when it comes time to deliver, because there may not be as much locally available. That will bring up local prices. Cotton prices right now are about as low as they have been right now.”
For now, it’s all up to Mother Nature, and Croft says farmers are just hoping she’ll send a little rain...but not too much.
“We really don’t want days and days of rain,” he said. “If we got a rain shower, and then got sunny weather the day afterwards, that would be great.”
