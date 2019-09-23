There’s a new interactive game show experience in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you an overly competitive person? Have lots of friends (or frenemies?) Enjoy a good light show? Well, we might just have the Saturday night experience for you. And it’s WIS-TV 4 o’clock team approved.
How do we know, you might ask? Oh, because we tried it out for ourselves. Greg Adaline earned himself a shark mask, Madeline Cuddihy got to perform her own special dance and Sam Bleiweis put 1,000 points on the board. Needless to say, it was tough to get that crew back to the studio.
It’s called The Game Show Challenge and it’s a live, interactive game show from the folks who created Escape Plan Columbia. You’ll even get a real game show host during the 60 minute game. If you have a favorite game show from growing up, it’s likely that you’ll get a little flavor of it in these unique games. Many of the games they’ve created are similar to popular game shows, but have their own unique twist.
Each game can have up to 14 participants and there is also additional space for a small audience. To learn more or book your own game, head to https://thegameshowchallenge.com/
