Sunset Beach police seek missing 19-year-old

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 19-year-old.
According to a Facebook post, Delilah Galarza was last seen at the Hardee’s on Seaside Road around noon on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Galarza left the restaurant with a man whom she told co-workers was a friend. She has not been heard from since.
If you have any information, please contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at 910-579-6297 or call 911.
