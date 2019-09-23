State prison officials expecting DOJ report this week detailing results of cellphone jamming technology

So far in 2019, prison officials have confiscated around 4,000 cell phones, according to SCDC officials. That’s a decrease from 2017 when more than 6,000 phones were taken away. The phones pose a significant threat to the public, other inmates and corrections officers, according to SCDC. The department points to large drug rings and extortion schemes on the outside as a result of illegal cell phone use. In 2010, former Lee Correctional Institution officer Robert Johnson was shot six times in his home after an inmate put out a hit on him. He survived the attack.