State prison officials expecting DOJ report this week detailing results of cellphone jamming technology

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State prison officials are eagerly awaiting a Department of Justice report that will detail the results of an April test conducted at Broad River Correctional.
In early April, the Federal Bureau of Prisons conducted a pilot test of micro-jamming technology, designed to jam cell phone signals inside prison walls. South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling tested the technology using his own cell phone. Beginning in the hallway, he carried the call through the doorway into an inmate dorm and the call immediately dropped.
Currently, it is illegal to intentionally block, jam or interfere with authorized radio communications according to the FCC. The agency has expressed concerns about “bleed over” into nearby residential areas, potentially preventing those who live nearby from making phone calls.
The DOJ report is expected to address the concern.
So far in 2019, prison officials have confiscated around 4,000 cell phones, according to SCDC officials. That’s a decrease from 2017 when more than 6,000 phones were taken away. The phones pose a significant threat to the public, other inmates and corrections officers, according to SCDC. The department points to large drug rings and extortion schemes on the outside as a result of illegal cell phone use. In 2010, former Lee Correctional Institution officer Robert Johnson was shot six times in his home after an inmate put out a hit on him. He survived the attack.
Illegal cell phones also pose a concern to the families of victims. One Midlands man, who did not want to be identified, said his family is victimized as a result of phones used by inmates.
He said his brother’s killer has had an active Facebook page since 2018 and often posts selfies, status updates, and music.
“It brings it all backup and you can’t help but think this guy gave my brother a life sentence of death and he’s just in prison living it up,” he said.
“He’s got a Snapchat and things like that, so it’s not like he’s restricted to anything. He’s got three hots and a cot for the next 10 years, so that’s it. I can’t see it from my brother, so why do I have to be forced to see it from him?”
He said he’s hopeful the DOJ report will reveal the test worked and measures will be put in place.
The report is expected to be released sometime this week. April’s test at Broad River Correctional was the first test of its kind within a state prison.
