Shooting near N. Columbia cemetery injures 1, police looking for suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon around 1:55 p.m. near a cemetery on the 5100 block of Fairfield Road.
Upon arrival, CPD officers saw a male with gunshot wounds to his lower body. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are currently speaking with witnesses and reviewing security cameras in the area to attempt to identify any suspects or vehicles involved.
The area where the shooting happened is less than a mile from North Main Street and on the same block as Alcorn Middle School.
