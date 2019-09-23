Serial arsonist who served years for burning down homes in Irmo faces new arson charges

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin woman who served several years in prison for burning down homes in the early 2000s has been released from jail -- but now faces new arson charges.
Police have connected Kimberly Carothers Wooten, 55, to two fires recently set in Lexington County.
One was Sept. 17, when police say Wooten set fire to a trash can behind a house in the 2100 block of Island Trail. The next day, police say Wooten started a small woods fire in the same area.
No one was hurt in either fire, but a home was damaged in the first.
Police believe she may be connected to other fires in the Chapin area and they’re asking for tips as their investigation continues.
Wooten faces new charges of second-degree arson and willfully burning lands of another, according to an arrest warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Wooten was arrested in 2006 for a series of arsons in the Irmo and Haribson areas that destroyed several homes, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
In 2008, she pleaded guilty but mentally ill to seven counts of second degree arson and was sentenced to more than a decade in jail.
During her trial, her defense argued she had seen several psychiatrists who claim she has pyromania, which is the uncontrollable urge to set fires. Her guilty but mentally ill plea meant she knew right from wrong, but could not control her actions.
A judge sentenced Wooten to 13 years in jail, plus credit for time served. As a part of her sentence, she was sent to a facility designated by the corrections department for treatment until they determined she could safely be moved to jail. It’s unclear when that happened.
She became eligible for parole in 2017. It’s unclear exactly when she was released from prison, but WIS is working to gather that information.
Anyone who has tips about other fires can share an anonymous tip by called Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to the Midlands Crime Stoppers website and click on ‘Submit a Tip.’
