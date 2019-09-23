S.C. ranks within top 10 worst states for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WalletHub released its report on 2019′s Best & Worst States for Teachers and the Palmetto State ranked eighth in the nation as one of the worst states for teachers to work. South Carolina ranked 44th overall in WalletHub’s study of best and worst states.
In order to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety.
South Carolina ranked 42nd for average starting salary for teacher, 36th for average salary for teachers, 39th for quality of school system and 28th in the nation for pupil to teacher ratio.
The state also ranked 42nd for teacher safety, 25th for public school spending per student, 18th for teachers’ income growth potential, 42nd for 10-year change in teacher salaries and 28th for projected competition by the year 2026.
Jobs in education are among some of the lowest paying occupations that require a bachelor’s degree and the salaries of teachers fail to keep up with inflation. According to the National Education Association, about a fifth of all public-school teachers leave their positions within three years. Nearly half last fewer than five.
This is due to a combination of factors from job pressures and low pay to a lack of support and feeling overwhelmed.
States with better pay and treatment of teachers are less likely to face high teacher turnover rates and see better growths in student performance.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.