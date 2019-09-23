Officials: Fort Jackson soldier-in-training died due to medical emergency

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old soldier-in-training at Fort Jackson died Friday due to a medical emergency, officials said.
Pfc. Andrew McLean, of Fayetteville, N.C., was part of the 3rd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment.
McLean suffered a medical emergency in his battalion area while preparing for physical training, the spokeswoman for Fort Jackson said. What type of medical emergency was not shared -- but doctors said it was not heat related.
The Army has six chaplains and health professionals available for trainees and cadre.
“The Army and Fort Jackson grieve this loss deeply, but not as sharply as our soldier’s closest friends and family,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and team mates of the deceased soldier.”
Army officials said there are investigations into exactly what happened and the results of those will be shared with the soldier’s family. It will not be released to the public unless the family chooses to release it.
The Army is planning a memorial service with a date to be announced soon.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.