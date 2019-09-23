Kershaw Co. deputies searching for man missing for over 1 year

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who went missing over 1 year ago.
William “Bill” Black, 45, was reported missing in August of 2018. Deputies say he has health issues that require medicine.
Black is described as a white male, standing about 5 foot 9 inches, and weighing about 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact KCSO Sgt Miles Taylor at (803)-4251512 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
