First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record high temperatures this week!

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics. Jerry is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days. It poses no threat to the U.S. We’re also watching Karen. The system weakened into a tropical depression today, but it will likely move north over the Caribbean Sea, then back into the Atlantic Ocean as it strengthens. We’ll need to watch this system closely. We’re also watching Lorenzo, which is located west of the west coast of Africa. It will stay over the Atlantic Ocean.