First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record high temperatures this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our temperatures are going way up over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Get ready for much hotter weather as we move through the week!
· Highs will be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds.
· Near-record high temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Most of the week will be dry.
· An isolated shower or storm could develop Friday into Saturday. Rain chances are around 20% for now.
· Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 90s.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. A weak cold front will slide in. Overall, most areas will be dry, but we’ll watch the radar for you. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas should be dry. It will be hot, with high temperatures in the lower 90s.
Wednesday, we’ll see another hot one with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies.
Near-record high temperatures are expected by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s both afternoons. On Thursday, the current record is 97 degrees set back in 1984. For Friday, the current record is 96 degrees set back in 1900. We’ll watch the thermometer for you. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday.
An isolated shower or storm could develop Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%.
We’re keeping an eye on the tropics. Jerry is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days. It poses no threat to the U.S. We’re also watching Karen. The system weakened into a tropical depression today, but it will likely move north over the Caribbean Sea, then back into the Atlantic Ocean as it strengthens. We’ll need to watch this system closely. We’re also watching Lorenzo, which is located west of the west coast of Africa. It will stay over the Atlantic Ocean.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Warm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds and Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Near-Record Highs. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Near-Record Highs. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.