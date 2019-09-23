First Alert Forecast: Fall Is Here, However it Won’t Feel Like It

First Day of Fall Feels More Like Summer
The hot temperatures will continue this week as High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast for the entire Southeast.
A weak cold front will move through the state by tonight…we won’t see a cool down or any rain with the passage of the front.
The rest of the week will be hot and we’ll add the humidity to the mix by the middle of the week. Could see a Heat Index of 100 degrees by Thursday/Friday. It will remain dry with little to no chance of rain.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer like conditions for the week ahead
- Highs in the Lower to Middle 90s
- Lows Near 70
- Continued dry with little to no chance of rain Today through early next week.
- Tropical Storm Jerry will remain out to sea with no impacts on the U.S.
- Tropical Storm Karen will remain well to our south this week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and Hot. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows upper 60s
Tuesday - Friday: Mostly sunny and Hot. Highs Lower to Middle 90s
