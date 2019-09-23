Bond denied for man charged with BUI, officers to reconstruct deadly crash on Lake Murray

“It’s kind of a common term that you hear, you know Labor Day being the unofficial end to summer, well that doesn’t mean it’s the end of boating,” Robinson said. “In South Carolina we’re fortunate to have weather that people boat year round, so it’s very important to keep this in mind year round, daytime, nighttime -- you just got to be safe, keep your head on a swivel, and be on the lookout for the other person at all times.”