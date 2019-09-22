Top-ranked Clemson blows out Charlotte for Swinney’s 120th win

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - The loudest cheers of the night were saved for the Disney camera crew shooting a movie about former Tiger Ray Ray McElrathbey.
Top-ranked Clemson scored early and often and went deep into the bench as early as the second quarter en route to a 52-10 plastering of C-USA foe Charlotte in Death Valley Saturday evening. Clemson improves to 4-0 with the win and Charlotte falls to 2-2.
The game was the 150th of head coach Dabo Swinney’s career and the Tigers are 120-30 in those 150 games.
