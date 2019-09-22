Top-ranked Clemson blows out Charlotte for Swinney’s 120th win

Top-ranked Clemson blows out Charlotte for Swinney’s 120th win
Tee Higgins scores on the second play of the game. (Source: TigerNet.com)
By David Hood | September 22, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 11:33 AM

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - The loudest cheers of the night were saved for the Disney camera crew shooting a movie about former Tiger Ray Ray McElrathbey.

Top-ranked Clemson scored early and often and went deep into the bench as early as the second quarter en route to a 52-10 plastering of C-USA foe Charlotte in Death Valley Saturday evening. Clemson improves to 4-0 with the win and Charlotte falls to 2-2.

The game was the 150th of head coach Dabo Swinney’s career and the Tigers are 120-30 in those 150 games.

