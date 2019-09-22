Man charged with three counts of felony BUI in fatal Lake Murray boating accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SCDNR officials continue to investigate deadly boating accident on Lake Murray that left one person dead and two injured.
SCNDR officials have reported Tracy Gordon, 53, has been charged with three counts of felony BUI after the boat his was driving hit a pontoon boat.
According to the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Stanley Virgil Kiser, 68, died Saturday night as a result of being involved in a boating incident in Lake Murray near 1925 Johnson Marina Road, Chapin, SC. The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Officials say Kiser was the driver of a pontoon boat that was struck by Gordon boat. Kiser died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to multiple massive blunt force traumas to the head and torso.
Emergency crews rushed two women to the hospital with “severe” injuries.
SCDNR officials say the two women on the boat with the Kiser were his wife and daughter. Kiser’s wife lost her leg in the crash, according to SCDNR. The daughter also suffered injuries.
SCDNR says it appears it was cigarette boat ran over a pontoon boat. The crash is under investigation.
Several agencies, including South Carolina DNR, Richland County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Fire Department, and Irmo Fire Department were involved in the rescue effort.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and SC Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.