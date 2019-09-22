Kershaw Co. deputies make arrest in connection with body found on side of road

WESTVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests in connection with a body found that was found on the side of the road.
A woman who was going home from work on Damascus Church Road found 44-year-old Cletis Edward Baker Jr.'s body Wednesday night near Flatrock Road in Westville.
KCSO investigators, along with SLED, determined the location of Baker’s homicide was on the 100 block of Doc Humphries Road in Camden.
According to officials, An extensive cleaning effort had started at this location to remove and destroy evidence of the crime before they arrived.
The location was a known drug house where multiple search warrants and drug arrests have been made in the past by the KCSO Drug Unit.
Joseph Michael Edwards, 35, Ronny Mac English, 53, Jackson Perry Jacobs, 27, and Christopher Gary Beasley, 19, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to follow.
