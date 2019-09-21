Students, parents react to shooting on SC State campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Michaela Hart is a sophomore at South Carolina State University.
She lives in the Andrew Hugine, Jr. Suites on the school’s campus. Hart said she was in her dorm when she heard shots ring out early Friday morning.
“We were all just talking and heard a lot of shots being fired,” she said.
Hart said they immediately hunkered down and began communicating with other students and friends about what was going on.
Word spread quickly there was a shooting near their dorm.
“I really wasn’t sure how to process it because I’m not used to seeing things like that,” Hart said.
When police arrived on scene, they found two women were hurt. Officials said they were both hurt while walking to one of the dorms -- caught in the crossfire.
One woman is a student at SCSU and the other woman is a student at Claflin University.
Officials said both women suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital.
According to school officials, an altercation began off campus. The people involved in that altercation came onto campus and a shooting broke out.
South Carolina State University and Claflin University were both placed on lockdown.
Agatha Conyers is an alum and the mother of a freshman at SCSU. She said her son still feels safe on campus and she agrees. She said this was an isolated incident and doesn’t feel like her son is any danger.
“I’m hoping that this incident will in fact bring us closer,” she said.
Hart said she hopes something like this doesn’t happen again.
“I hope that changes will be made as far as security and making sure that we are safe on campus because we are here to learn and not to put our lives in danger," she said. "I’m really glad they are okay.”
Officials are investigating if the people involved in the shooting are connected to SCSU. As of Friday afternoon, campus police said they are interviewing a person of interest.
