Police: Juvenile killed, 4 other juveniles and adult injured in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Six people were shot Friday night at the intersection of Canal Blvd. and City Park Ave., according to New Orleans Deputy Chief Paul Noel.
A juvenile was killed, four other juveniles and an adult suffered from non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Police said at around 10:29 p.m. when they arrived to the scene of the shooting 5 individuals were found inside of a vehicle suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old male died on the scene.
The 5 victims were taken to the hospital by EMS, their condition is unknown.
Police originally said there were only three victims.
According to a police report, the victims were all inside of a vehicle when suspects inside of a black Dodge sedan that had been following them opened fire on the vehicle.
One person at a nearby business said police were looking for evidence around a vehicle in the middle of the road, near the streetcar bend at the curve of the intersection.
If anybody has any information about this shooting they are asked to call Homicide Detective Eric Illarmo or the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
