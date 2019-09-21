Police ask for tips in murder investigation of woman found shot to death in ditch

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating the murder of a woman found shot to death in a ditch less than a mile from her home.
Neighbors discovered the body of Sharonda Shontay Sims, 40, after hearing gunshots around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The shooting happened on Drayton Street in Newberry. Police said Sims lived on Holly Berry Lane, which is just off Drayton and less than a mile from where she was found.
Investigators are hoping the public can help them with tips on the case. Anyone who saw Sims, or any resident in the area with surveillance cameras at their homes is urged to contact police.
Sims was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts, tennis shoes and a red scarf in her hair when she was murdered, police said.
Anyone with information should call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips can also be emailed to tips@ncso.sc.gov.
