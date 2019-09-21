Lancaster held press conference to discuss shooting that left 2 dead, 8 injured

LANCASTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to discuss an overnight shooting that left 2 people dead and 8 people injured.
The incident took place at Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill just before 3:30 a.m.
Officials say they are still searching for the suspects responsible.
During the presser Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said officers do have leads on a suspect at this time.
“We have heard there has been an ongoing beef between one of the victims and the person of interest which is the suspect that’s been going on for a couple of months now and when they showed up to the local sports bar and grill that’s when things got violent," Sheriff Faile.
Lancaster County Jennifer Collins identified the two victims as 29-year-old Henry Lee Colvin and 28-year-old Aaron Harris. Harris is from Kershaw County.
Sheriff Faile said in 2019 there have been incidents involving shootings at the Old Skool Bar & Grille. One of the two took place last night.
