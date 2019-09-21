Family: Charleston Co. deputy underwent surgery, more expected following collision

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy who suffered serious injuries following a crash Friday morning underwent several hours of surgery and is scheduled for more this weekend for extensive fractures, according to family members.
Deputy Stephanie Hood was responding to an active call of a suicide attempt when her cruiser left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
The crash happened in the 700 block of Riverland Drive, he said.
Hood was trapped inside the vehicle and emergency fire crews extricated her with the Jaws of Life, he said.
EMS took her to an area hospital with serious injuries but Antonio said she is expected to recover.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, which is normal procedure when a law enforcement vehicle is involved in a crash.
“The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the community’s support and prayers,” said Capt. Roger Antonio."Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie and her family as we pray for a speedy recovery."
“Based on the outpouring of support and offers of donations from the public, the family has decided to set up a gofundme account,” the sheriff’s office said."They are overwhelmed and grateful for the support and prayers for Stephanie’s recovery."
The gofundme account provided is the following: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-stephanie-hood
Additionally, the sheriff’s office said anybody wishing to send correspondence or other items may send it to the following address:
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
(attn: Deputy Stephanie Hood)
3691 Leeds Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29405
