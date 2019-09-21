2 dead, 9 injured in Lancaster sports bar shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference to discuss an overnight shooting that left two people dead and nine people injured.
Two men were killed, eight others were shot, in a ‘violent incident of huge magnitude’ at the Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill in the Twin Pines area of Lancaster just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Four of the ten people shot are being treated at a local hospital for non-critical injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An eleventh victim was treated and released for injuries received in a fall as that person ran out of the club.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said four others were airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Lancaster County Jennifer Collins identified the two fatal shooting victims as Henry Lee Colvin, 29, from Rock Hill, SC and Aaron Harris, 28, from Kershaw, SC.
“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there."
Deputies have been tracking leads since they showed up at the club to track down the shooter, but no one is in custody at this time.
Officials say they are still searching for the suspects responsible.
During the news conference, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said officers do have leads on a suspect at this time.
“We have heard there has been an ongoing beef between one of the victims and the person of interest which is the suspect that’s been going on for a couple of months now and when they showed up to the local sports bar and grill that’s when things got violent," Sheriff Faile.
Deputies say shots were fired inside and outside the club.
Faile says he does not believe all the people shot were intended the victims.
“I think most of them were at the wrong place at the wrong time. I believe it was one person targeting another and unfortunately, we had 10 victims shot,” Faile said.
A woman who didn’t want to be identified by name, tells WIS she’s lived near the Ole Skool Sports Bar and Grill for decades.
“In my opinion, it’s a thug club,” the woman said. “Many shootings. Many shootings over the years since that place has opened it’s been nothing but trouble.”
Investigators do not yet know whether more than one person fired a weapon but many people were inside the sports bar at the time of the shooting.
Before police and the Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, many people who were inside the club left.
"We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody,” said Faile.
Deputies have obtained search warrants for the premises and vehicles parked around the club. Investigators have interviewed witnesses but need to identify and talk with all those who were present during the incident.
“This event is very tragic and will affect all involved, for years to come," said Lancaster deputy Karla Deese. "The sheer magnitude of injury is like none I have seen in my 14 years with the Coroner’s Office.”
Sheriff Faile said in 2019 there have been two calls of service involving shootings at the Ole Skool Bar & Grille. One of the two took place Saturday morning.
Officials are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.
This investigation is ongoing. There are no further details at this time.
