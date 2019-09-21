Customer killed by falling ‘stone merchandise’ at Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer was killed in what firefighters are calling an industrial accident in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The incident happened before 3:30 p.m. at a business on Westinghouse Boulevard near Brookford Street. According to police, a piece of stone merchandise fell on a male customer inside the building.
Firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.
