Columbia teacher starts ‘positivi-tees’ movement at elementary school
By Madeline Cuddihy | September 20, 2019 at 9:20 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 9:54 PM
At Rice Creek Elementary, positivity shines on the inside and outside.
Students have embraced the idea of positivi-tee day.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a boost of positivity, look no further than Rice Creek Elementary, where positivity is worn on the inside and the outside.

Third grade teacher Kate Christian said she saw a post while thinking about her upcoming curriculum for the book “Wonder.” It sparked her imagination.

“I saw a shirt that said, ‘If you can be anything, be kind,’ and I thought -- let’s bring that positivity to the classrooms and the school,” she said.

Christian said after a conversation with her school principal, the “positivi-tees” movement began, with every Friday designated as the day where students and teachers are encouraged to wear shirts with inspiring and feel-good messaging.

“The students have been so excited," she said. "They love to come in and show their friends the shirts. I get so excited seeing them come in their shirts.”

Christian said she’s noticed a change in her classroom and in the school in general.

“We have these family meetings -- we call them that in the classroom -- and that’s been a big discussion recently, that we’re all different, but we all bring something special," she said.

The “positivi-tees” movement has spread to other schools too and Christian said she hopes it can spread statewide.

