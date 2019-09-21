Beachgoers find shark washed ashore in Briarcliffe Acres

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WMBF) – Some beachgoers came upon something other than seashells while walking along the beach Friday morning.
Ryan Gauthier told WMBF News she was walking along the beach with her son when she saw a shark that had washed ashore.
“We came down to the beach this morning with Ryker for a playdate with another kid in the neighborhood. I like to see him walking around and finding new things, and today there was a shark on the beach. It was a little bit more than we expected to find but entertaining for the kids,” Gauthier said.
She said at first, she kept her distance because she wasn’t sure if the five-foot shark was alive. But she came to find out the shark had died.
Gauthier said some people walking along the beach put the shark’s body back in the water.
