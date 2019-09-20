2 women shot on campus of SC State University caught in crossfire, police say

“It was scary because it could have been worse," the victim said. "I could have either been paralyzed if it hit the wrong spot, I could have lost my life... But my main issue is, now that you actually have students that have been hit on the campus in South Carolina – because we’ve had issues before but it wasn’t actually on the campus, it was nearby – but now that it’s on the campus, what is South Carolina State going to do to make sure that we’re protected? What procedures are going to be put in order to make sure that people are not coming on campus with weapons? That’s my main issue.”