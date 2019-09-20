2 women shot on campus of SC State University caught in crossfire, police say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two women were injured when they were caught in the crossfire of a shooting at South Carolina State University early Friday morning.
Police first got a call about the shooting around 1:45 a.m. from the Hugine Suites near the K building, university officials said.
Both women were shot in their lower extremities and are expected to be OK, university president James E. Clark said.
Clark said the campus was immediately placed on lockdown by officers.
There has been confusion about when the shooting occurred. The university’s alert system sent out a message around 2:30 a.m. saying the campus was on lockdown. It was assumed the shooting happened around that time.
In a press conference Friday morning, Clark said the shooting happened around midnight. Later in the day, SCSU sent a statement saying the first call related to the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m.
Clark said there was no delay in the lockdown, just a delay in getting the information out through the alert system because officers were focused on the crime.
That lockdown was lifted around 8 a.m.
Police said a fight off campus was carried onto campus and led to the shooting.
The victims were walking nearby and caught in the crossfire, officers said.
One of those women is a 20-year-old junior who attends SCSU. The other woman is a student at Clafin University, officials there confirmed.
The SCSU student, who did not want to be identified, has been released from the hospital. She spoke to WIS on Friday morning.
“It was scary because it could have been worse," the victim said. "I could have either been paralyzed if it hit the wrong spot, I could have lost my life... But my main issue is, now that you actually have students that have been hit on the campus in South Carolina – because we’ve had issues before but it wasn’t actually on the campus, it was nearby – but now that it’s on the campus, what is South Carolina State going to do to make sure that we’re protected? What procedures are going to be put in order to make sure that people are not coming on campus with weapons? That’s my main issue.”
No arrests have been made. Clark said he is not yet sure if the shooter(s) are connected to SCSU in anyway.
Campus police were patrolling in the area of the shooting and on the scene in less than a minute, Clark said.
Police chief Joseph Nelson said his officers have had several trainings this year about how to respond to shootings on campus. The department also has a system set up for students to anonymously share information about weapons or to report a crime.
After 5 p.m., SCSU only has one entrance open to campus and those entering must show an ID, police said. Guests are allowed to visit campus with a student.
Clark said if a student is caught with a weapon of any kind on campus they are immediately expelled.
Campus Safety is conducting investigation. Anyone with information should contact Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.
