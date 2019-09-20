Sumter Police make quick arrest of bank robbery suspect

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man who police say robbed a bank in Sumter on Friday morning was arrested just hours later.
Moses Scott Priester, 54, of Wedgefield, told a teller at SAFE Federal Credit Union he was armed and passed a note demanding money.
The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. on Oswego Highway, Sumter police said.
The teller gave Priester cash and he fled in a Toyota.
Police arrested him around 2:30 p.m. when someone spotted his car in the Margie Lane area.
Priester is charged with armed robbery. It’s not clear how much money he got away with or if that cash was recovered.
Sumter police said the investigation is ongoing.
