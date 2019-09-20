Police: Suspect in custody after standoff at Red Roof Inn off St. Andrews Road near I-26

SEVEN OAKS, S.C. (WIS) - Police have taken a man into custody after a standoff at a hotel in the Columbia area on Friday.
WIS first heard of the situation from viewers around 12:45 p.m. who reported a large police presence at the Red Roof Inn off St. Andrews Road near Interstate 26.
When a WIS photographer got to the scene, he heard officers on a megaphone calling for someone to come out of the hotel with their hands up.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to make contact with a wanted suspect who was inside a hotel room.
Around 3:30 p.m. they announced a man was in custody.
The man was wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Why the man was wanted has not been shared.
A large portion of Berryhill Drive and Woodland Hills Road remains blocked off.
The situation will affect bus routes for students at Irmo Middle and Irmo High, LR5 officials said. Parents should expect a delay in their children getting home.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED are also on the scene.
This story will be updated.
