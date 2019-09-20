Police release pictures of suspect in Columbia bar shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police want the public’s help to find a man accused of shooting a person outside a Columbia bar.
The shooting happened Sunday, Sept. 15 around 3:30 a.m. outside My Place Bar on Claudia Drive in northeast Columbia. That’s near Columbia Place Mall.
New pictures released Friday show the suspect standing behind a car in the parking lot of a gas station across the street from the bar.
Police said surveillance video showed he shot across the road, hitting one person and several cars in a parking lot.
The man got into a beige Ford Crown Victoria after the shooting and fled, police said.
Anyone with information on who this man is should call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
