Police release pictures of suspect in Columbia bar shooting

This is the man police say shot a person in a parking lot outside My Place Bar. (Source: RCSD)
By Laurel Mallory | September 20, 2019 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 6:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police want the public’s help to find a man accused of shooting a person outside a Columbia bar.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call police.
The shooting happened Sunday, Sept. 15 around 3:30 a.m. outside My Place Bar on Claudia Drive in northeast Columbia. That’s near Columbia Place Mall.

New pictures released Friday show the suspect standing behind a car in the parking lot of a gas station across the street from the bar.

Police said surveillance video showed he shot across the road, hitting one person and several cars in a parking lot.

The man got into a beige Ford Crown Victoria after the shooting and fled, police said.

Anyone with information on who this man is should call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.