Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Columbia bar

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Columbia bar
Shuron David Malone, 24, was arrested and charged with murder related to a shooting at Club Phoenix on Sept. 2. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Laurel Mallory | September 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 12:30 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened in early September at a Columbia bar was tracked down and arrested in Virginia.

Shuron David Malone, 24, was arrested Sept. 9 in Norfolk, Va., Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY | RCSD: 1 dead following shooting incident at bar

Malone is charged with murder related to a shooting at Club Phoenix on Sept. 2 that killed 24-year-old Devon Roney.

He’s been extradited from Virginia and is custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Malone faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.