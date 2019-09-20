Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened in early September at a Columbia bar was tracked down and arrested in Virginia.
Shuron David Malone, 24, was arrested Sept. 9 in Norfolk, Va., Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday.
Malone is charged with murder related to a shooting at Club Phoenix on Sept. 2 that killed 24-year-old Devon Roney.
He’s been extradited from Virginia and is custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Malone faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
