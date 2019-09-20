Pair of men wanted for questioning following death of Orangeburg Co. man

Pair of men wanted for questioning following death of Orangeburg Co. man
Deputies in Orangeburg County are searching are Daniel Goodwin and Nyrell Davis. They have been identified as persons of interest in a death investigation. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 19, 2019 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 9:32 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who may have information about the death of a man from Bowman.

Officials are searching for 25-year-old Joshua Davis and 24-year-old Daniel Goodwin in connection with the investigation.

Officials said they received a call from a resident who found a dead 55-year-old man on the floor in his home. Witnesses said they law saw the man alive around 2 p.m. when he was asking about a tool. Other witnesses said they saw two black men sitting in a green Honda Accord in the man’s yard.

Officials said Goodwin is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds. Davis is also 5-foot-6 and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts for these two men, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.