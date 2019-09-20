Pair of men wanted for questioning following death of Orangeburg Co. man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who may have information about the death of a man from Bowman.
Officials are searching for 25-year-old Joshua Davis and 24-year-old Daniel Goodwin in connection with the investigation.
Officials said they received a call from a resident who found a dead 55-year-old man on the floor in his home. Witnesses said they law saw the man alive around 2 p.m. when he was asking about a tool. Other witnesses said they saw two black men sitting in a green Honda Accord in the man’s yard.
Officials said Goodwin is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds. Davis is also 5-foot-6 and weighs around 140 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts for these two men, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
