Orangeburg officials investigating shooting at SC State University
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 20, 2019 at 4:14 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 4:14 AM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 Friday morning at South Carolina State University.

The university’s alert system sent out a messages saying there was a shooting on campus. It happened at the Hugine Suites near the K building.

It is unclear if anyone is hurt and the campus is on lockdown.

Officials are asking students to seek shelter.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.

