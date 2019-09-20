Orangeburg officials investigating shooting at SC State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 Friday morning at South Carolina State University.
The university’s alert system sent out a messages saying there was a shooting on campus. It happened at the Hugine Suites near the K building.
It is unclear if anyone is hurt and the campus is on lockdown.
Officials are asking students to seek shelter.
