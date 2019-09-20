House fire claims life of Kershaw County woman

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner’s Office confirmed a woman died in a house fire on Thoroughfare Branch Road in the Cassatt area Thursday evening.
Officials received a 911 call at 6:10 p.m. and were told that a house was on fire with someone still inside. When Kershaw County Fire Service arrived on the scene the house was engulfed in flames.
Beulah Barton, 79, was found in front of her home and died from smoke inhalation and burns over her body. A friend of Barton’s was also burned in the fire due to trying to rescue Barton from the flames. She was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.