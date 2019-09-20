First Alert Forecast: It’s getting much hotter next week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a return to the 90s, especially next week.
First Alert Headlines:
· We’re tracking great weather for your weekend.
· On Saturday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be near 90 for some locations by Sunday afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine.
· The first day of fall is Monday, but it won’t feel like it! Highs will be in the low 90s Monday afternoon.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of next week.
· Rain chances will remain very low next week.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather:
As we move through your Friday night, expect clear skies as high pressure continues to control our weather. Temperatures will be comfortable, falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight.
After a start in the 50s Saturday morning, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies.
On Sunday, highs will be a little warmer. We’re tracking highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
The first day of fall is Monday, officially around 3:50 a.m. However, it won’t feel like fall at all. Highs will be in the low 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for most of next week. Humidity values will make it feel hotter. Rain chances will remain low for much of the week, too.
We’re keeping an eye on Hurricane Jerry. Jerry is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days. At this time, it poses no threat to the U.S. There are a couple of more tropical waves we’re watching, too. One wave is located in the Caribbean Sea, which has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days. The other system (Invest 99-L) is located southeast of the Windward Islands. It has a 40% chance to develop into a tropical system over the next five days. We’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Clear and Comfortable. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. 20% Stray Shower. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. 20% Stray Shower. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
