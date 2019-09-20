First Alert Forecast: It’s getting much hotter next week!

We’re keeping an eye on Hurricane Jerry. Jerry is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days. At this time, it poses no threat to the U.S. There are a couple of more tropical waves we’re watching, too. One wave is located in the Caribbean Sea, which has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days. The other system (Invest 99-L) is located southeast of the Windward Islands. It has a 40% chance to develop into a tropical system over the next five days. We’ll keep you posted.