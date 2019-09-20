First Alert Forecast: Fantastic Friday! Sunshine and Great Temperatures

Another Beauty Coming Our Way…Sunshine and Nice Temperatures
High pressure will give us another spectacular day! Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
High pressure will move to our East by the weekend and will be anchored over the Southeast for much of next week. Despite the Autumnal Equinox (Fall) arriving Monday (a “cold front” that will come through early Tuesday, it will remain above normal with our temperatures, in fact, by the middle of next week, we’ll see Highs in the middle 90s with higher humidity. It also means we stay dry. No widespread rain is expected over the next 10 days. Not good news for drought conditions.
Weather Highlights:
- Carolina sunshine and nice temperatures Today and Saturday
- Highs in the Lower to Middle 80s
- Lows in the Upper 50s with a few locations of lower to middle 50s this morning and Saturday morning
- Continued dry with little to no chance of rain Today through early next week.
- The 90s return Sunday through next week
- Hurricane Jerry will remain out to sea with no impacts on the U.S.
Forecast:
Today: Sunny! Fantastic. Highs Lower to middle 80s
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows Upper 50s
Saturday: Sunny, warmer. Highs Middle 80s
Sunday: Sun & Clouds, very warm. High Near 90
