First Alert Forecast: Fantastic Friday! Sunshine and Great Temperatures

High pressure will move to our East by the weekend and will be anchored over the Southeast for much of next week. Despite the Autumnal Equinox (Fall) arriving Monday (a “cold front” that will come through early Tuesday, it will remain above normal with our temperatures, in fact, by the middle of next week, we’ll see Highs in the middle 90s with higher humidity. It also means we stay dry. No widespread rain is expected over the next 10 days. Not good news for drought conditions.