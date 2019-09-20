Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff at Red Roof Inn

SEVEN OAKS, S.C. (WIS) - Police arrested a man accused of attempted murder after a standoff at a hotel in the Columbia area on Friday.
WIS first heard of the standoff from viewers around 12:45 p.m. who reported a large police presence at the Red Roof Inn off St. Andrews Road near Interstate 26.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to make contact with a wanted suspect who was inside a hotel room. A SWAT unit responded.
Police said the man -- 54-year-old Legrantt Nesbitt -- fired several shots at deputies during the standoff. Around 3:30 p.m. they announced he was in custody.
Nesbitt was wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Just hours before the shooting, around 1 a.m. Friday, RCSD said Nesbitt choked a woman during an argument, causing her to pass out, then shot her several times.
The woman survived the shooting was able to call 911. Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital. Her condition has not been shared.
RCSD’s Fugitive Task Force worked with U.S. Marshals to track down Nesbitt -- leading them to the hotel.
Nesbitt will be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
A large portion of Berryhill Drive and Woodland Hills Road was blocked off during the standoff.
The situation will affect bus routes for students at Irmo Middle and Irmo High, LR5 officials said. Parents should expect a delay in their children getting home.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED were also on the scene.
