Westwood High School student arrested for making school threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old student at Westwood High School was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s Department for making threats to “kill someone” at the school, and that students “better watch y’all back.”
Sheriff Leon Lott said the message, posted on Instagram the night of Sep. 18, 2019, was presented to the resource officer. The student was then identified and questioned by the deputy.
The student admitted to the deputy he knew what what he did was wrong, but he had sent the threatening message through Instagram because he was dealing with depression.
The student was charged with student threats and then released to his parents.
