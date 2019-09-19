‘We need an explanation because this is not safe’: Drivers, businesses seek more turning lanes on US Hwy. 1

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Residents and business owners along a heavily traveled interstate in Kershaw County are saying that a new traffic pattern is making the interstate more dangerous and hurting local businesses.
The SC Department of Transportation removed the median crossovers along a stretch of U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff in what they said is an effort to make the highway safer.
SCDOT removed five median crossovers along this stretch of the highway, eliminating places for drivers to turn into businesses.
“We need an explanation because this is not safe,” Deric Branham, a customer at Gainey’s Lube Center along the highway, said.
Branham has been a customer at Gainey’s Lube Center for over a decade. He said the new traffic pattern is making it harder for him to get to his favorite local businesses.
“In my opinion, all it’s done is made it more dangerous for everyone. When I came in, I had to go all the way down to the light, which is a major intersection, and do a U-turn instead of turning in. I had to navigate through four lanes of traffic,” Branham said.
Doug Gainey at Gainey’s Lube Center said he’s seen a significant drop in the number of customers coming through his doors.
Gainey started a petition for SCDOT to return left turning lanes or pave the center median. It has over 600 signatures in two days.
“It seems trivial until you are a business owner along this strip and then you realize the economic impact that it’s having on you,” Gaine said, “and the safety concerns that it’s having at other access points and then it’s not quite as trivial as it seems.”
Lori Campbell, the SCDOT engineer for the project, said that the medians were outdated and posed safety concerns. Along the one-mile stretch where the medians were located, she said there were over 200 crashes in the last three years.
Gainey said SCDOT should have solved the problem by improving the existing crossovers.
“It’s been this way for decades and, instead of improving it, they just took it all out,” Gainey said. “If it’s a safety concern, well, find ways to make it not a safety concern without making it an economic concern for some of us.”
Campbell said that SCDOT is performing a traffic evaluation over the coming months where they will look into adding more access points. Officials with the agency said the decision to remove the crossovers is part of a larger project to repave that stretch of U.S. Highway 1. Campbell said this project should be completed by the end of the fall.
