Team RWB Columbia captain gears up for annual Tunnel to Towers race, honoring first responders

"What I remember most from Tunnel to Towers two years ago is coming across the bridge from Knox Abbott Drive to Blossom Street and just seeing the veterans, the firefighters, the policemen with the flags,” said McCain. “There was a fireman running in full gear. He was ahead of me for a bit and he didn't finish too far behind me either and that was really impactful the amount of dedication that 9/11 can bring out in people. To remember this time and to come out and give their best."