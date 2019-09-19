Sheriff: Man murdered inside home in Orangeburg Co.

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder inside a home in Bowman.
Deputies said they were called to a house on Dibble Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday to find a man lying on his back, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
A witness told deputies he talked to the victim a few hours earlier to borrow a tool. He also said he saw two men sitting in a green Honda Accord in the victim’s yard at that time, but he wasn’t sure when those men left.
The victim, a 55-year-old man, has not been identified.
At this point, deputies are still gathering information to determine what happened.
Anyone with information on the crime should text “OCSOTIPS” and then the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
People can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and clicking on the “submit a tip” tab.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if a tip leads to an arrest, the person could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
