SCDOT Commission removes former commissioner’s name from sign in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Commission voted unanimously to remove the name of former commissioner, John Hardee, from a sign leading to the Columbia airport Thursday.
The John Hardee Expressway will be renamed the Columbia Airport Expressway. The decision to remove the former commissioner’s name came in the wake of federal and local charges against Hardee.
Hardee, 72, was charged with solicitation of prostitution after a sting operation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in August. Those charges came around the same time Hardee pleaded guilty in a federal case accusing him of deleting emails before the FBI could read them.
A proposal to ban naming landmarks after living people was brought up after Hardee was arrested.
That proposal would not affect any other landmarks already named after living people.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.