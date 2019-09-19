SC politicians react to the passing of Dr. Emily England Clyburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Politicians on both sides of the aisle shared their memories of Emily England Clyburn following her passing Thursday morning.
The wife of House Majority Whip and South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn was known by many as her husband’s right hand and partner.
"People probably think she was the woman behind the man, but no she was the woman beside the man, sometimes even in front of him pulling him along,” Tameika Isaac Devine, Columbia councilwoman and friend of the Clyburn family, said.
Devine called her politically “attuned” and said “her legacy will be empowering people -- particularly young people in this state from rural areas.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) echoed this sentiment, writing online that Mrs. Clyburn “lived a consequential life changing South Carolina and the United States for the better.”
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott sent also his prayers to the Clyburn family.
Gov. Henry McMaster also commented on her legacy and wrote she left behind “love, joy, and strength.”
Many other South Carolina politicians remarked at the family Clyburn is leaving behind, remarking that she was a “perfect partner, wife, mother & grandmother,” as Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin wrote on Twitter.
Rep. Joe Wilson, one of Mrs. Clyburn’s husband’s South Carolina colleagues in the House of Representatives, wrote a similar message on Twitter calling Clyburn “remarkable” and saying this is a “tremendous loss.”
Devine said Clyburn was known for giving advice and she says she was honored to receive Clyburn’s advice not just on policies, but life in general.
“She told me ‘don’t let anyone underestimate you,’" Devine said. "I’ll remember that one.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.