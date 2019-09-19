Pedestrian rescued after being trapped between two train engines in Lexington County

Officials say a person was trapped between two train engines on Wednesday morning. They've been taken to a local hospital for treatment. (Source: County of Lexington)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 19, 2019 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 5:33 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Lexington County Fire Service and the Lexington County EMS worked to help remove a pedestrian after being trapped under a train Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened near the Congaree community. Officials said the person was trapped between two engines on top of a train trestle. In order to get the person out, one engine had to be moved.

Officials said the person was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. The person’s condition has not been released.

