Pedestrian rescued after being trapped between two train engines in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Lexington County Fire Service and the Lexington County EMS worked to help remove a pedestrian after being trapped under a train Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The incident happened near the Congaree community. Officials said the person was trapped between two engines on top of a train trestle. In order to get the person out, one engine had to be moved.
Officials said the person was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. The person’s condition has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.