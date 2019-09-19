2 men accused of drive-by shooting in Newberry Co. charged with attempted murder

WHITMIRE, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County deputies made a quick arrest of two men they say were involved in two shootings in the same night.
The first shooting happened Monday, Sept. 16 around 10:30 p.m. on Duckett Avenue just outside Whitmire, deputies said.
Residents of the home called police to report someone drove by and fired six to seven shots at them before rushing away. Some of the victims, two of whom were children, were outside the house and some were inside during the shooting.
Deputies discovered several bullets hit the home, but thankfully, no one was hit.
A witness gave police a description of the car.
Just a short time later, deputies said they got another call about shots fired less than two miles away, on Sinclair Avenue.
When police got to that location, they found the car described by the witness parked outside a home -- but no one inside it.
Nearby, deputies found two .22 caliber guns and ammunition consistent with the second shooting report.
After quickly identifying the suspects, deputies got arrest warrants for 22-year-old Trevarious Tyquan Elliot and 19-year-old Danny Isaiah Gray.
Police arrested both men Wednesday night.
Elliot and Gray face charges of attempted murder, breach of peace, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Elliot is also charged with simple possession of marijuana because of drugs found on him during his arrest, police said.
Deputies said the investigation is not over and more arrests are “probable.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.